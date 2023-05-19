Getty Images

“Selling Sunset” is back with more drama and deals in Season 6, and Jason Oppenheim sat down with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert to talk about the new season. Jason also dished on working with his ex-girlfriend Chrishell Stause and her recent secret wedding to partner G Flip!

Melvin commented, “So I read that you said that you’re still recovering from all of the drama of Season 6. Yes or no?”

Jason said, “That’s true. I mean, this is the first season actually — I guess I’m allowed to say this, probably — Netflix actually offered us a therapy call after this season.”

Melvin then asked, “Wait, but I was surprised you said just after Season 6. I’m like, only Season 6? What about the rest of them?”

“Apparently they saw this one like, ‘Oh, maybe they need therapy,’” Jason replied.

When asked what it was about Season 6 that had everyone needing a therapy call, Jason explained, “It’s funny because I thought maybe this season would be a little bit more relaxed, right? Because, well, because we lost someone. But it wasn’t at all. It was just, if in many ways, almost it’s like more layered in their relationships and there was just a lot going on, a ton of drama, and even unexpectedly between people that, you know, you wouldn’t have expected.”

He went on, “There’s two new ladies, and honestly, I think all of us got a little mud on our faces this season. I don’t know. It’ll be very interesting to see what people think about, you know, who they like and don’t like. I think it’s a little bit more complicated this year.”

New cast members include Bre Tiesi — who viewers may know because she shares a son with Nick Cannon — and Nicole Young.

Melvin asked, “Bre is a new cast member this season. Will we see Nick Cannon make an appearance on the show this season?”

Jason said, “Bre and Nicole are the two women on the show. Nicole has been around at the Oppenheim group for a while. Bre is completely new and, you know, I think that there are gonna be people that like and don’t like both of them. This is part of the dynamic that I was talking about. It’s very complicated, but love Bre — great agent — and she brought a ton to the show as well.”

Sharing where things are between him and ex-girlfriend Chrishell, Jason said, “We’ve been texting back and forth this morning, just, you know, joking. We’re great. We’re great. We’re really good friends now. We’re in a really good place. Her and G are in an amazing place. And yeah, we’re gonna be very good friends.”

Melvin brought up that Jason called them “an inspirational couple” after their recent marriage, and Oppenheim said, “I think they really are because… we have pressures on us from society and from press and what have you, and not to mention all the comments from everyone.”

He added, “So I think it’s difficult to be willing to venture outside of a box, and that’s what she did, you know, she just followed her heart. I think that she must have recognized that there was going to be a lot of criticism from people, but she followed her heart, and I think that’s inspirational. I give her credit for that.”

Jason revealed that he and few other people knew about their wedding ahead of time and he confirmed he wasn’t invited — but said it wouldn’t be weird if he was.

“I’m mad that I didn’t [get invited]” he joked, noting it made sense he wasn’t, as it was “so private.”

“I gave them a congratulations after that… A couple of us knew. I don’t want to be specific.”

Also this season, we see Jason find new love with Marie-Lou.

“It’s been awesome,” he said. “I never thought I would be sharing relationships on camera. Another one of those things where you told me that I would be putting my relationship out there on camera in Season 1, I’d be like, ‘No, never going to happen’…

“So I’ve opened up. I trust in the process. I trust production, and at this point I’ve got thick skin and it is what it is. I mean, I’m more willing to put my life out there and my relationships and I’m very comfortable with my girlfriend and we enjoyed it… It’s a positive. It’s fun for us.”