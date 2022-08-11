Jason Oppenheim & Marie-Lou Nurk Make Red-Carpet Debut

Backgrid

“Selling Sunset” star Jason Oppenheim and his model girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk are red-carpet official!

Jason looked completely smitten with Marie-Lou as they hit the “Day Shift” premiere together at Regal L.A. Live.

While the founder of the Oppenheim group looked snappy in a gray-blue suit, white T-shirt, and Dior sneakers, Nurk stunned in a ruffled gray minidress and sandals.

The statuesque model wore her hair back for the event and kept her makeup natural.

Ahead of the event, Jason shared a cute photo of the couple showing off their looks on Instagram Stories and a cute series of pics from the car.

The twosome first sparked romance rumors last month when they were spotted kissing in Mykonos.

Jason and Marie-Lou’s relationship comes months after Jason’s high-profile split with Chrishell Stause.

The “Selling Sunset” co-stars called it quits in December after five months of dating.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Jason in April and he commented on who he and Chrishell were doing post-split and if he was ready to date again.

“I’m happy with where we’re at and I think that we’re going to end up in a really good place together,” he said of Stause.

The real estate broker was not ready to date at the time. As for possibly hitting the dating scene in the sixth season, Jason quipped, “I highly doubt that. I’m not dating yet and it might be a while. I’m not quite there yet.”