Chrishell Stause, 41, and G Flip, 28, announced late Wednesday that they got married!

Stause revealed the news on Instagram with a look-back video of their romance.

At the very end, they are at what looks like a chapel, standing on a red carpet as they share a kiss. Chrishell is wearing a white dress and has her hand thrown in the air, holding a bouquet. G Flip leans in wearing a dark suit or tux and white sneakers.

The Instagram caption says, “Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better.”

Chrishell also touted G Flip’s new single about Stause, writing, “Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip ❤️‍🔥.”

After the video went up, the couple confirmed the news to People.

G Flip replied in the comments, writing, “My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit 🥹🥹🥹 You make me so happy ❤️ thank you x.”

Chrishell’s ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim also showed his support. The “Selling Sunset” star wrote in the comments, “I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. 😍 congrats!”

His brother Brett added, “Yes!! So happy for you both!! 🔥🔥🔥”

Chrishell and G Flip met on Halloween in 2021, but were seeing other people. They later got together and confirmed their relationship in May 2022.