Celebrity News May 11, 2023
Chrishell Stause & G Flip Are Married!
Chrishell Stause, 41, and G Flip, 28, announced late Wednesday that they got married!
Stause revealed the news on Instagram with a look-back video of their romance.
At the very end, they are at what looks like a chapel, standing on a red carpet as they share a kiss. Chrishell is wearing a white dress and has her hand thrown in the air, holding a bouquet. G Flip leans in wearing a dark suit or tux and white sneakers.
The Instagram caption says, “Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better.”
Chrishell also touted G Flip’s new single about Stause, writing, “Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip ❤️🔥.”
After the video went up, the couple confirmed the news to People.
G Flip replied in the comments, writing, “My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit 🥹🥹🥹 You make me so happy ❤️ thank you x.”
Jason Oppenheim Gets Candid About Chrishell Stause Split and Christine Quinn’s FutureView Story
Chrishell’s ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim also showed his support. The “Selling Sunset” star wrote in the comments, “I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. 😍 congrats!”
His brother Brett added, “Yes!! So happy for you both!! 🔥🔥🔥”
Chrishell and G Flip met on Halloween in 2021, but were seeing other people. They later got together and confirmed their relationship in May 2022.
Stause was previously married to Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2021.