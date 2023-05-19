Getty Images

Jimmy Buffet has postponed a concert scheduled for May 20 in South Carolina after he had to be admitted to a hospital due to an unspecified medical condition.

Quoting Mark Twain, the 76-year-old wrote in a statement on his website, “Challenges make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.”

“I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all,” he went on.

“Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get back to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

Jimmy did not reveal any further details about his condition, but did promise to be back onstage as soon as his health permits.

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I also will promise you that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.”

The “Margaritaville” singer and his Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band had been scheduled to perform at Charleston’s Credit One Stadium. All previously purchased tickets for the show will be honored at its new date.

Jimmy concluded his post by expressing his gratitude for all the fan support.