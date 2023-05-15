John Cena on How Starring in ‘Fast X’ Is the ‘Golden Ticket’ for Him (Exclusive)

Getty Images

The “Fast and Furious” franchise has always had fast cars, lots of action, and plenty of star power, and the latest installment, “Fast X,” is no exception. It stars John Cena, who first joined the hugely popular film series in 2021 with “F9.”

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte caught up with John in Rome, where he revealed he’s still the ultimate “Fast” superfan.

“I have been into cars as long as I can remember. This is a gift. I love my work and I do love what I what I do, but this is like the ultimate example of being in a franchise of which I am a fan,” the WWE wrestler said.

“[This] franchise that is based around cars racing and car culture — that is the golden ticket for me,” he said. “I use the word grateful a lot to describe my opportunities in the "Fast" legacy, and just being able to wear the Toretto cross, being able to have a car that identifies my personality, these are like rites of passage in the ‘Fast’ mythology. I’m super happy to be here.”

As for how much driving John actually got to do in “Fast X,” the actor said it’s all about the “movie magic.”

“I love to drive and I’m very confident behind the wheel, and I would love to be able to get in there and do some great stuff, but that’s not fair to the production. A production that hinges a lot of money on making it out on time with everybody safe as possible,” John explained.

“We did some other shots in the movie that don’t have the car you were describing that I’m driving around just like it was you on a regular day getting groceries. But with the shots that had to do with some elements that are yet to be described, that that has to go to the professionals.”

While John is still somewhat new to the "Fast" family, his co-star Jordana Brewster, shared with “Extra” what it’s been like to be with the franchise since the beginning, back when the first film was released in 2001.

“I’ve been with the same people through, like, divorce, marriage, kids,” Jordana said. “I’m just so grateful for it,” adding that the cast and crew have become family.

“I always say families are also dysfunctional, families also fight. So yes, we’re one wonderful, hilarious, sometimes messed-up crazy family. And that’s the best part.”

Jordana also shared what it was like to prep for the action-packed scene she and John share in the film.

“I would meet with the stunt team, and they were like choreographers where each and every single day we would rehearse in another piece,” said the actress. “It was so much fun putting it together and then seeing it at the end was just so gratifying because it is like a beautiful dance, really.”

Meanwhile, John reflected on how the on-screen action stunts drew parallels to his WWE wrestling.

“I think the nuances of each avenue of performance are so different, but at your core, you’re trying to keep an audience’s attention. So now as I get into a little bit more of a comfort zone on film, I can see where they run parallel. I think I developed a lot of habits that were accessible and prosperous in live performance that don’t transfer to film."

And now I’m developing a different lane in film,” said John, who began his professional wrestling career in 2000 under the name “The Prototype.”

“But I see, like, ‘Oh man, this is kind of like when I did this in live performance.’ So, a while ago, they were oil and water. And now I see the parallels between the two. I’m at that point where I feel I’m gaining fluency on film, and I can see the parallel it runs with sports entertainment.”