Getty Images

“Fast X” is filled with a stellar cast that includes some major girl power! Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, and Brie Larson all star in the movie, the 11th full-length film in the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte caught up with the ladies in Rome, where they dished about what it was like working together.

“I wish we had more time with each other, to be fair,” said Michelle. “It’s pretty hard when you have such a big cast to try to get everybody together in the sequences and make it make sense in the story, but whatever time we did have, we definitely milked.”

“Fast X” has plenty of intense action scenes — something Charlize, Brie, and Michelle all said they enjoyed training for.

“I love doing it, so I’ll train really hard because I think it’s an extension of what I’m doing,” Brie told “Extra.” “It’s communicating without words; you need to be there with your partner and that requires a lot of sacrifice and a lot of work,” the Oscar winner added.

Michelle, a “Fast and Furious” franchise veteran, echoed her co-star’s sentiments.

“The choreography too is fun,” she said. “You’re dealing with a whole other language. It’s all about embodying that and as best you can.”

Charlize noted that being described as an “action star” entails much more than what people typically think it does.

“I feel like ‘action’ doesn’t quite capture it because it’s not just action. When you break it down, it’s way more intricate. Stunt work and action work and chases — it’s like there’s so much to it, so to say that it’s just action I think is a disservice because what we do is a physical narrative,” the “Atomic Blonde” star explained.

“I think that’s the part that people miss, and I think that’s the thing that people always look down [on]. The challenge is that you can tell a story through physical, and I love it.”

When asked which other badass woman they would love to see added to the franchise, they all agreed on one star in particular.

“Sigourney Weaver,” Charlize said. “She’s sooo good!” added Michelle. “That is the right answer,” Brie said.

“She’s amazing. One of my huge inspirations,” noted Charlize.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Weaver joins the franchise!