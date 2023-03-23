Brie Larson Confirms Split with Elijah Allan-Blitz

Brie Larson, 33, has called it quits with virtual reality director Elijah Allan-Blitz after three years of dating.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Larson confirmed the split in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Opening up about her future plans, Larson revealed, “I don't have a next job. I don't have a home. I don't have a partner. I don't have a plan.”

In September, Brie and Elijah last publicly appeared together while promoting their short film “Remembering” at D23.

The Walt Disney Company

While she doesn’t have a partner, Larson expressed interest in having children one day, saying, “How that happens, when that happens, in what capacity ­— I don’t know.”

With her schedule being “completely open,” Larson noted the importance of going through “this period of adventure.”

Brie also discussed living her life with no regrets. She said, “What I always come back to is, I have to live with myself in a way that nobody else has to. The choices I make, I have to live with, whether I regret them or not. Artistically, I always understood that. But for some reason, as me, it’s been totally different. You can follow me around on set and be like, ‘Wow, she really knows what she’s doing.’ And then I go home and I’m like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing.’ I get insecure, and I think I’m not enough, or I have a hard time asking for help or speaking up for myself in relationships.”

Larson recalled her insecurities about turning 30. She said, “I had all the same normal fears as everybody else about being single and being 30. What do I want? How does a family and a future fit in with my weird life? That’s such a big place to be in. Certain existential questions come up.”

In 2019, Brie and Elijah were linked after they were spotted kissing in Calabasas, California.

The PDA pics came eight months after she called off her engagement to Phantom Planet lead singer Alex Greenwald.