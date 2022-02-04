Brie Larson, Dave Bautista & Danai Gurira Behind the Scenes of their Super Bowl Commercial (Exclusive)

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour was behind the scenes with Brie Larson, Dave Bautista and Danai Gurira for their Nissan Super Bowl commercial.

Brie showed her excitement for the commercial, saying, “I can’t wait for everyone to see this Nissan commercial. It’s going to be great!”

When asked if it was just another day at the office with her fellow “Avengers” co-stars, Danai, and Dave, Brie quipped, “I’ve never been in a Super Bowl commercial before, but this takes it into a new direction.”

The trio are joined in the commercial by “Schitt’s Creek” star Eugene Levy, who Brie calls “incredible.” In the commercial, Brie hands Eugene the keys to the car, which “turns into something very different after that.”

In the action-packed commercial, Eugene rocks long hair while taking the wheel of a yellow Nissan Z. Dave quipped, “I keep telling him, he’s going to be the next star of ‘Fast & Furious.”

Are they interesting in the Super Bowl commercials or the actual game? Brie answered, “For a while, I had a hard time understanding [football]. I’ve learned football a lot over the last two years. But before that it was strictly commercials and gifs.”

Danai chimed in, saying, “I watch it for the commercials. I watch it for the socialization. I can get into it. I can get into it, I remember a few years ago I got really into it, it can happen.”

As for Dave, he tunes in for the “commercials or the halftime show.”