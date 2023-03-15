Helen Mirren Talks ‘Shazam 2’ Stunts and Filming ‘Fast X’ with Vin Diesel (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Dame Helen Mirren hit the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” Tuesday.

She dished with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay, saying, “I really get a sense of excitement here tonight and a kind of joyfulness, which is lovely.”

Mirren plays butt-kicking baddie Hespera, a Daughter of Atlas, in the superhero flick. She said when it comes to stunts, “I did as much as I could. I did quite a lot of it myself,” adding, “Obviously, we work with great stunt people.”

When Rachel mentioned that Helen had broken her pinky finger during filming, the star held it up to show Lindsay.

Helen also mentioned shooting “Fast X,” saying of co-star Vin Diesel, “I do get to play a great scene with him.”

Rachel asked if there was a coveted role she would love to play in the future. Mirren, who also stars in the “Yellowstone” spin-off “1923,” explained, “What I love to do is play something different from the thing that I've just done… That’s the fun in my life, is to do different things all the time.”

Finally, she reacted to Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win and powerful message to women about never letting anyone tell them they’re past their prime.

Has Helen ever been told she was past her prime? “No one has said it to my face… I’m sure, you know, especially nowadays with social media, who knows what they say out there? Honestly, I don’t pay attention — I just get on with my life. Let them say what they will.”

She added, “Of course, Michelle is absolutely right and it's great that the culture is changing, without a doubt.”