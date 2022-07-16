Getty Images

Almost two years after marrying in Florida, John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh did it all over again — this time, in a big way!

The newlyweds are, once again, newly wed, having exchanged vows in Vancouver on Friday at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in a lavish, yet intimate, ceremony.

TMZ reports the WWE star and actor, 45, wore a navy suit and camel leather shoes, while Shay, 32, was gorgeous in a white halter gown covered in a floral motif. She topped — er, bottomed — her look off with Jimmy Choo shoes as sparkly as they come.

Legally wed on October 12, 2020, in Hillsborough Count, Florida, the couple wanted a swankier affair to remember, something more romantic and elegant than their courthouse nuptials. Sounds like they go it!

Why Vancouver? Well, Shay, who was born in Iran, was raised in Canada, where they met while he was shooting his movie "Playing with Fire."

A few days before their first wedding, John tweeted, “Love involves constant effort. When you are truly ready to let love in and give to love all it needs to flourish, I feel there is no greater more rewarding connection.”

He followed up after that first ceremony with this message: “'I will be happy if I only get (x).' This is a great way to mold an entire life spent chasing happiness and never finding joy.”

The actor was first linked to Shay, a project manager for Vancouver-based company Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions tech company, in March 2019 after they were spotted on a four-hour dinner date.

Soon after, “Extra” caught up with John, who would only say, “I'm always happy.”

Cena was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009-2012. He went on to date Nikki Bella, and proposed to her in 2017. They called off their engagement in 2018.