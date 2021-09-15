Jordana Brewster Engaged to Mason Morfit!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Actress Jordana Brewster, 41, is ready to say “I do” to boyfriend Mason Morfit, 44.

The “Fast and Furious” star announced the couple’s engagement with a sweet post on Instagram.

She shared a loved-up photo of the couple on the beach, with the caption "❤️JB soon to be JBM❤️," indicating she’s ready to change her name.

The pair were first linked in July 2020, following her split with husband Andrew Form earlier in the year.

Jordana addressed her split and new relationship in an essay for Glamour a few months ago. She explained that she met Morfit, the CEO of ValueAct Capital and a former member of the Microsoft Board of Directors, four years before they started dating.

Once Brewster and Form decided to go their separate ways, she met up with Mason right away.

"When I landed, Mason was at the bottom of the escalator, holding a sign with my name on it,” she wrote. “My heart was fluttering like a hummingbird. I felt at once super panicked but also strangely grounded. During a time when the world avoided all contact, when it was mandated that everyone stay six feet apart, Mason and I blended into each other. I thought, Please kiss me. And he did."

They have been seeing each other ever since.

She added of her divorce, "Ultimately my divorce wasn't my fault or my ex-husband's fault. At 27, I was not ready to be emotionally open or vulnerable. I wasn't ready to really let someone in. At 40, I cracked myself open and put it all on the line. With that came the collateral damage of my first marriage, but by risking it all I gained the love of my life."