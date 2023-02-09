Movies February 09, 2023
John Cena Undergoes Drastic Transformation for New Movie Role
John Cena, 45, is nearly unrecognizable for his latest movie role!
The star was photographed on set in Melbourne with almost clown-like makeup, including a powder-white face, black drawn-on eyebrows, and red lips. His costume consisted of a baggy shirt, loose vest, and dark pants.
DaillyMail.com reports his wife Shay Shariatzadeh joined him on set.
Cena is starring in a Peter Farrelly-directed comedy with the working title “Ricky Stanicky,” which also stars Zac Efron and William H. Macy. The movie is about a group of high school boys who burn down a house and blame a fictional man named Ricky Stanicky. Ricky becomes their alibi throughout their lives, and when their wives decide to set up a meeting with Stanicky, they hire an actor to play him.