John Cena Undergoes Drastic Transformation for New Movie Role

The star was photographed on set in Melbourne with almost clown-like makeup, including a powder-white face, black drawn-on eyebrows, and red lips. His costume consisted of a baggy shirt, loose vest, and dark pants.

Cena is starring in a Peter Farrelly-directed comedy with the working title “Ricky Stanicky,” which also stars Zac Efron and William H. Macy. The movie is about a group of high school boys who burn down a house and blame a fictional man named Ricky Stanicky. Ricky becomes their alibi throughout their lives, and when their wives decide to set up a meeting with Stanicky, they hire an actor to play him.