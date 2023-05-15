Jamie Foxx Continues Recovery at Physical Rehab Center (Report)

Getty Images

Jamie Foxx is continuing on his path to recovery at a physical rehabilitation center in Chicago, according to TMZ.

Foxx had previously been hospitalized in Atlanta for an unknown health scare last month. His daughter Corinne announced in an April 12 Instagram post that her father had experienced a “medical complication.”

Prior to the incident, he was last seen on set in Atlanta shooting his Netflix film “Back in Action” with co-stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

While it is still unclear what kind of medical complication Jamie experienced, TMZ reports the facility where he is currently getting treatment specializes in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, cancer rehabilitation, and spinal cord injury rehab.

A source tells TMZ that the “Ray” star arrived at this facility in late April. Sources close to Jamie also say he’s “recovering well,” per the outlet.

Jamie’s daughters Corinne and Anelise, along with Anelise’s mother, Kristin Grannis, were all spotted entering and departing the medical center this weekend.

Corinne revealed at the end of last week that her father had been out of the hospital for weeks and was “recuperating.” She also mentioned he was playing pickleball.

News also broke today that Jamie and Corinne will co-host a second music game show on FOX titled “We Are Family.”