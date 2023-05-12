Ben Robinson Says He’s the ‘Luckiest Man Alive’ After Announcing Engagement to Kiara Cabral

Getty Images

“Below Deck’s” Ben Robinson is off the market, ladies!

The chef, 42, announced his happy news in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"After a wonderful four-year relationship with my love Kiara [Cabral] I decided to take the next step and propose…" the chef wrote. "I feel like the luckiest man alive!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ben also posted four engagement photos of the couple sharing some loving moments on a boat.

Showing his appreciation for his new fiancée, the Bravo star also thanked his fans and loved ones. "Thank you to my friends and family for all of your support. I couldn't have done it without you, and obviously thank you to Kiara for saying yes and making an honest man out of me, I love you."

Cabral shared the photos on her own Instagram account with the caption: "TO US💍💖 im speechless and overwhelmed with so much happiness and love❤️❤️."