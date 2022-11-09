‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Star Kyle Viljoen Engaged to Dr. Zachary Riley

Instagram

“Below Deck Mediterranean” star Kyle Viljoen and his boyfriend Dr. Zachary Riley are taking the next step in their relationship!

On Tuesday, Kyle announced their engagement.

Along with a series of photos, including one of him popping the question, he wrote, “11/08/2022 He said YES! 💍 Zachary & I are officially engaged and to my universe I want to thank you for loving me unconditionally, desirably and with full intent to be my forever and always. We have walked a rocky but loving road, you have made my heart full and I found home in not materialistic things but in my soul you have your place!"

The proposal took place at Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa.

Kyle gushed, “Flying to South Africa on Table Mountain was the point I wanted to scream highest to say we have our place in this universe and surrounded by his and my family was a sacred energy that we could only have wished for and more!”

The engagement comes nearly two months after Riley celebrated his birthday.

At the time, Kyle wrote, “To the love of my life and eternal heart❤️ HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY MY BABY👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨 You are and will forever be the most amazing human. You are so intelligent, intellectual, caring, loving and supporting is but only a few I can mention.”

“I am so blessed and honored to have you as mine to love. I’ve gone through many hardships in my life yet you make them seem all worth it now that you in my heart. You make me feel like I am “normal“, like I am the only! From that first kiss in the rain on 47th and 10th in Manhattan I could not bare the thought of not having you in my life forever however long that be for me,” Viljoen added. “I never understood romance until I met you I now knew how it feels! May you share years years of birthdays with me! My favorite part of you is your smile and that always makes me feel like nothing in the world would ever matter! I love you my @dr.zriles ♥︎.”

Kyle only confirmed their relationship in July.

During an interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” he told Andy Cohen, “Right now, I am taken. I am so happy. That is my loving boyfriend. He’s a really good man. He’s a doctor, he’s a physical therapist, he knows how to work the hands."

Kyle met Zachary through his ex, Frank Fay, who was a charter guest on "Below Deck Mediterranean." In August, he showed some love for Frank, writing on Instagram, "Because of Frank I have now met the love of my life and partner for life @dr.zriles."

On the latest season of "Below Deck Mediterranean," Frank caught Kyle's eye, and they even shared a passionate kiss as the fireworks went off!

In another interview on "Watch What Happens Live," Kyle explained why things didn't work with him and Frank after that kiss.

While they met up in New York after the show, it only "lasted about a week." Kyle explained, "The ego didn’t match what I was looking for."

Kyle and Frank are still "friends" though.