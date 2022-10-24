Celebrity News October 24, 2022
‘Below Deck’ Star Jessica More Welcomes First Child
Jessica More is a mom!
The “Below Deck Mediterranean” star welcomed a baby girl, and revealed the news on Instagram Stories.
More shared a sweet video of a cuddle session and wrote, “There’s literally nothing in this world I would trade this for.”
Jessica announced her pregnancy in July, writing, “I’ve been waiting a long time to be your mommy, Charli 🥰. So blessed and excited for this next chapter with my little princess.”
A few weeks ago, the reality star posted a maternity shot and gushed, “I’m about to receive the most incredible blessing of my life….about to meet the reason why my soul had to garner all that patience, humility and faith….About to experience the unparalleled magic of a miracle…..One day very soon nothing will be as it was. But my path is about to shift for the greater good of my journey. 💫 Coming soon….. #39wkspregnant.”
Fans know more from Season 5 of the show as they watched her relationship with ex Rob Westergaard play out on-screen.