‘Below Deck’ Star Jessica More Welcomes First Child

Jessica announced her pregnancy in July, writing, “I’ve been waiting a long time to be your mommy, Charli 🥰. So blessed and excited for this next chapter with my little princess.”

A few weeks ago, the reality star posted a maternity shot and gushed, “I’m about to receive the most incredible blessing of my life….about to meet the reason why my soul had to garner all that patience, humility and faith….About to experience the unparalleled magic of a miracle…..One day very soon nothing will be as it was. But my path is about to shift for the greater good of my journey. 💫 Coming soon….. #39wkspregnant.”