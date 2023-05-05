Henry Golding and Wife Liv Lo Expecting Second Baby

Instagram

Henry Golding’s family is about to get bigger!

The “Crazy Rich Asians” star revealed his wife Liv Lo is pregnant with their second child in an Instagram post shared Friday.

Alongside the caption, "Inbound ♥️👼🏻," the first photo shows the couple’s two-year-old daughter Lyla on her dad’s lap, with Liv sitting beside them and leaning into Henry as the two hold hands over her baby bump.

In the second photo, the three of them are seen laughing together with Lyla’s beaming face up against her mother’s bump.

Liv, who is a yoga instructor, posted the same photos to her individual Instagram account writing "Oh hey! New baby otw, due Sept 1 ❤️✨."

She also announced that she will be doing a video series to share how she practices yoga during her pregnancy.

"I became a mompreneur when I became pregnant. I have a prenatal yoga certification and practiced yoga throughout my last pregnancy, but this time, I am sharing my journey to demonstrate how important yoga is for the mind and body because health begins with the mother," explained the 37-year-old in a caption over a video showing her doing yoga at various stages of pregnancy.

Back in 2021, Henry opened up to “Extra” about being a new dad.

He said at the time, “Dad life has been absolutely amazing, it’s been a real sort of shift, paradigm shift in all aspects of life. You tend to plan your day maliciously around the baby’s schedule not your own.”

Henry and Liv were married in 2016.