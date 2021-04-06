Henry Golding & Liv Lo Welcome First Child

“Crazy Rich Asians” star Henry Golding is a first-time dad!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Last week, Golding’s wife Liv Lo gave birth to their bundle of joy, whose name and gender have not been revealed.

On Monday, Henry announced their baby’s arrival on Instagram. “This woman right here," he captioned the post. "Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you ♥️.”

Henry also posted a precious photo of their baby resting on Liv’s chest.

Liv shared her own photos from the hospital, writing, “On March 31st our lives changed forever. Link in bio of leaving Instagram for #maternityleave (for the time being). I'll prob be up during midnight breastfeeds checking in on you, but otherwise 'I'll be back' xx.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The pair announced they were expecting in November.

Along with posting a pic of himself pointing to his wife's growing baby bump, Golding wrote on Instagram, “2021 is already looking brighter❤️👼🏻.”

Liv also shared a few pics, adding, “Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you💕We love you!✨.”

The baby news came four years after they tied the knot.

The two met at a New Year's Day party in 2011. Reflecting on the first time they met, Henry told People magazine, “There's always a little bit of magic when you first meet a person, but it doesn't occur to you.”