Henry Golding Teases ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’

Actor Henry Golding hit the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards, where he debuted the trailer for his new movie “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Henry, who dished on the highly anticipated movie, saying, “It’s a year in the making. We finally get to show some of the first footage to everybody worldwide. This is G.I. Joe, rebooting, restarting, wiping pretty much the slate clean, starting off on a macro level getting to know one of the most iconic characters, which is Snake Eyes.”

He went on, “We filmed in Japan and we absolutely killed it — I'm not going to lie. The trailer is bonkers, it's going to be a new generation of action heroes.”

Henry was happy to be back on the red carpet for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit a year ago. Along with calling it a “joyous” occasion, he said, “I haven’t seen this many faces in so long.”