‘Extra’ Throwback: Inside Kevin & Christine Costner’s 2004 Wedding

Getty Images

On Tuesday, news broke that Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have split after 18 years of marriage.

“Extra” is looking back at happier times for the couple, including their 2004 wedding in Aspen.

The couple went straight to “Extra” hours after their Western-themed wedding, rolling up in the same truck that chauffeured the bride on her special day.

Kevin shared, “This is our celebration. We just did with our friends so we don’t get too blown up about it. We just feel lucky that it happened to us.”

Their wedding weekend included a welcome barbecue, a softball game, and an impromptu duet at the rehearsal dinner from Don Johnson and Bruce Willis.

Costner noted, “We just try to make it like recess, you know, like in the fifth grade so it could be fun for everyone.”

During their chat with “Extra,” Christine also showed off her vintage ring.

On their wedding day, Kevin and Christine enjoyed a canoe ride. He recalled, “I said, ‘Do you want to get in the canoe?’ You know, because we’re always doing that together anyway, and she’s so game for anything in that beautiful white dress against that blue water… It was more for me than it was for anybody else.”

When asked what her favorite moment was, Christine shared, “There were so many… Kevin’s kids blessed me.”