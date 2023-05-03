Model Chanel Iman, 32, has a bun in the oven!

On Wednesday, Chanel announced that she is pregnant with her third child, her first with boyfriend Davon Godchaux.

Along with some maternity photos, Chanel wrote on Instagram, “Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one 👼🏽.”

In another post of maternity photos, Iman gushed, “God is great! It’s all been a blessing 🙏🏽.”

In January, Chanel was spotted touching her barely-there baby bump while enjoying a day in Miami Beach with Davon.

MEGA

Chanel is already a mom to Cassie, 3, and Cali, 4, her daughters with ex Sterling Shepard. Davon is also a dad to son Davon Godchaux II, 7.

The pregnancy news comes a year after Chanel and Davon made it Instagram official.

At the time, Chanel posted a photo of Davon kissing her on the cheek at the Revolve Festival during the first weekend of Coachella.

Davon responded to the post with, “I love you.”