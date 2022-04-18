Chanel Iman & Davon Godchaux Make It Instagram Official

Model Chanel Iman has a new man!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Months after Iman’s ex, NFL player Sterling Shepard. filed for divorce, she debuted her new relationship on Instagram.

Iman, 31, is now dating another NFL star… Davon Godchaux, 27.

Chanel posted a photo of Davon kissing her on the cheek at the Revolve Festival during the first weekend of Coachella.

Davon responded to the post with, “I love you.”

The festival was attended by other big names, including Timothée Chalamet, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Godchaux also shared a series of PDA photos, writing, “Mines.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It is unclear how long they have been dating.

In January, a source told Us Weekly that Chanel and Sterling quietly separated and “getting divorced.” The insider added, “They are going to try and remain civil and friendly towards each other.”