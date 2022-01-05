Report: Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard Split

Getty

Model Chanel Iman and NFL player Sterling Shepard are reportedly calling it quits after nearly four years of marriage.

Us Weekly reports they have quietly separated and are “getting divorced.” A source said, “They are going to try and remain civil and friendly towards each other.”

According to the outlet, Shepard filed for divorce in the summer.

Chanel and Sterling have also wiped their Instagram clean of each other.

The two have two children, Cali, 3, and Cassie, 2.

Iman and Shepard tied the knot at the Beverly Hills Hotel in March 2018, and a few months later announced they were expecting their first daughter Cali.