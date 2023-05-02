Austin Butler Sports Bald Head and No Eyebrows In ‘Dune 2’ Trailer

Getty/Warner Bros.

Austin Butler is almost unrecognizable in a first glimpse at “Dune: Part Two.” The Oscar-nominee is playing the role of the villainous Feyd-Rautha, a part originally portrayed by Sting in David Lynch’s 1984 film adaptation. He joins Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken as one of the new additions to the Denis Villeneuve film franchise.

Austin’s shaved head made its debut in a 44-second teaser of “Dune: Part Two” shared ahead of the May 3 release of the official first trailer.

In Vanity Fair’s first look of “Dune: Part Two” last month, Butler’s Feyd-Rautha had only been revealed from behind, leaving fans guessing. Villeneuve said he had been waiting until the film’s press tour to unveil Feyd-Rautha’s face.

In the movie, which Villeneuve explains to Vanity Fair is the second part and not the sequel to the 2021 original, Feyd-Rautha is the brother of the sadistic Glossu Rabban, played by Dave Bautista, and the evil nephew of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård). The two brothers are competing against each another to become the Harkonnen family’s successor on the planet Arrakis.

Bautista said Austin, who won a Golden Globe for his performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” will not look and sound anything like his most recent self. “I don’t know who this guy was, but it’s not Austin Butler. It’s not Elvis,” Dave told USA Today fearlier this year. “His voice is different, his look is different. Everything about his demeanor is terrifying.”

Describing Butler’s Feyd-Rautha, Villeneuve told Vanity Fair, “He’s someone Machiavellian, much more cruel, much more strategic and is more narcissistic.”