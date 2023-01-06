Austin Butler on His Existential Crisis After ‘Elvis’ Filming (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Thursday night, “Elvis” star Austin Butler was honored with the Breakthrough Performance Award at the 34th Annual Palm Springs Film Festival.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Austin about life after filming “Elvis.”

Austin admitted that he experienced “sort of an existential crisis” after filming wrapped, adding, “You kind of question who you are.”

Thankfully, Butler didn’t experience that for long since he immediately got another acting gig to throw himself into.

Butler has gotten tons of praise and Oscar buzz for his portrayal of Elvis. While it feels “nice,” he is trying to stay focused on his work.

Austin also opened up about becoming Elvis, a transformation he was so dedicated to that he didn’t see his family for three years!

He admitted, “It was daunting at first, but just the joy of my life.”

“I got to live in his shoes and look out of his eyes for two years… It was just the greatest time of my life,” Austin emphasized.