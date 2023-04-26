Jennifer Coolidge Reacts to ‘White Lotus’ Twin Sister Possibility (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Jennifer Coolidge hosted the Time 100 Gala in NYC.

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with Jennifer, who discussed the possibility of a “White Lotus” Season 3 return!

Though her character Tanya died in the second season, could she return as Tanya’s twin sister? She said, “You tell Mike White.”

She also talked “Legally Blonde 3,” saying, she would “do it” if it happened. She commented, “I told Reese [Witherspoon] I’m in.”

Coolidge reflected on the amazing year she’s had, joking that the best part has been not paying for clothes!

She added, “Meeting my idols… I had all these actors that I wanted to meet that I had crushes on, people I want to sleep with.”

When asked who she wants to sleep with, Jennifer quipped, “They say you ruin it if you let the people know who you want to do that with.”