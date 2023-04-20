Jennifer Coolidge Set to Receive Comedic Genius Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

Getty Images

“The White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge will be honored at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

Coolidge will be recognized with the Comedic Genius award, which honors actors’ major contributions to the world of comedy.

Other big names to be given the award include Jack Black, Sacha Baron Cohen, Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell.

Aside from playing Tanya McQuoid on “The White Lotus,” Jennifer is also known for her roles as Stifler’s mom in “American Pie” and Paulette in “Legally Blonde.”

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will be hosted by Drew Barrymore, will air live on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

This year, “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Stranger Things,” and “The Last of Us” lead the scripted nominations, with six apiece.

As for unscripted fare, “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and “Vanderpump Rules” all tied for the most nominations, with two apiece.