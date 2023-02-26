Jennifer Coolidge on SAG Awards Speech: ‘I Barely Knew My Name’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Sunday, “The White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the 2023 SAG Awards.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Jennifer about her victory speech, in which she mentioned her dad lying to get her out of school so she could go see Charlie Chaplin movies when she was a kid.

Joined by her co-star Jon Gries, Jennifer commented, “There’s a moment in your childhood that just sticks out, you know? At least for me, it was just an important moment… falling in love with Charlie Chaplin and filmmaking. I think anyone expects that, a moment to influence them for the rest of their lives… It changed everything for me.”

When asked if she knew she was going to mention that moment, she admitted, “I didn’t… I barely knew my name — I’m not kidding.”