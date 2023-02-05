Jennifer Coolidge Says She Would Totally Sign On for ‘Legally Blonde 3’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Saturday, “White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge was roasted before being honored as the 2023 Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

“Extra” spoke with Coolidge about reprising her role in “Legally Blonde” for a possible third movie. She said, “Of course, I would be on board. I’ve been hearing about it for a long time… Maybe it is really is happening at this point. I would love to do it. I would absolutely love to do ‘Legally Blonde 3.’”

Jennifer is single, so with all her recent success how many guys have slid into her DMs and what is the craziest thing I guy has done to ask you out? She answered, “One man said he wanted to take me out on a date, but he wanted me to know what his shoe size was… I don’t know what that meant… I don’t really understand what that was. But he sent me a photo of his foot… He really did, it’s a true story.”