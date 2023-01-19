Jennifer Coolidge on Possible ‘White Lotus’ Season 3 Return (Exclusive)

Backgrid

On Wednesday night, Jennifer Coolidge hit the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “Shotgun Wedding.”

“Extra’s’” Terri Seymour spoke with Coolidge, who is having the best year of her life after winning an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a Critics Choice Award for her performance on “The White Lotus.”

She said, “I’m thrilled. I can’t believe it, actually.”

Is she going to be featured on the third season? She answered, “I think they killed me off — I hope not.”

When Terri suggested that she appear in flashbacks, Jennifer quipped, “Tell [creator Mike White].”

Coolidge also raved about her “Shotgun Wedding” co-stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, noting, “When you’ve got these two extremely hot people in this very romantic comedy… there’s incredible chemistry, you know… We all could tell at the table read that it was going to be a good movie because they just had that thing.”