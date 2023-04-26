Is Kody Brown Looking for More Sister Wives?

Splash News

Kody Brown’s daughter Mykelti is speaking out about her dad’s love life after he split with three of his four sister wives.

Mykelti, who is Kody’s daughter with ex-wife Christine Brown, does not believe he will be looking for another wife because she doesn’t think plural marriage is for him anymore.

In a video posted on her Patreon page – per Starcasm – Mykelti said, “Part of that is because my dad and my moms aren’t really part of the religion anymore either,” explaining, “The religion we grew up with, the Apostolic United Brethren, [is] where the polygamy base of faith and Mormonism kind of came from. They’re not active in the church and they’re not active in that religion or their beliefs in that church.”

Mykelti’s husband Tony Padron also weighed in on Kody looking for another wife, saying, “I doubt it, heavily… Like, super doubt it, like, I’m pretty 100 percent sure that’s a no.”

The family shot to fame on the TLC show “Sister Wives,” but in recent years, Kody has split with wives Meri, Janelle and Christine. He is, however, still married to his fourth wife Robyn.

Earlier this month, Christine announced on Instagram that she’s now engaged to David Woolley.

Alongside a photo of her flashing her ring, the “Sister Wives” star wrote, “We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife.”