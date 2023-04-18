Getty

“Imagine Dragons” front man Dan Reynolds has moved on from his relationship with Aja Volkman, who has now made a legal move to end their marriage.

TMZ reports that Volkman filed for divorce in Los Angeles.

The divorce could get complicated since they have four children: Arrow, 10, Gia and Coco, 5, and Valentine, 2.

They first announced their split in spring 2018, but they reconciled within a few months.

A year later, they announced that they were expecting a baby boy.

At the time, Reynolds told Us Weekly, “We have a boy on the way. Three girls, and a boy on the way, due in October.”

Dan said Aja was concerned it could be a big baby. “[Volkman] is feeling upset with me, I think, because I was a really big baby. I was over 9 pounds… and she’s showing much more than she was with the girls.”

Their reconciliation didn’t last, though, and Dan announced their split in September 2022.

He tweeted, “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together, Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”

Dan and Aja wed in 2011.

Reynolds is now dating actress Minka Kelly.

In November, they enjoyed a whopping five-hour dinner together at Café Stella, People magazine reported.