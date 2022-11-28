Minka Kelly & Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds Spark Dating Rumors

Getty Images

Minka Kelly, 42, and Dan Reynolds, 35, have tongues wagging after they were spotted together in L.A.

The Imagine Dragons singer and the “Euphoria” actress enjoyed a whopping five-hour dinner together at Café Stella, People magazine reports.

Dan and Minka were also spotted outside in an SUV, and it appears Reynolds was helping brush a hair away from her face as she sat behind the wheel. The musician wore a dark jacket and white T-shirt, while the actress wore a black blouse. See the photo.

The sighting comes just two months after Dan announced his split with wife Aja Volkman after more than 10 years of marriage.

In September, he shared on Twitter, "I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together, Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years."

Dan and Aja, who wed in 2011, are the parents of Arrow, 10, twins Gia and Coco, 5, and Valentine, 3.

They had previously split in 2018, but reconciled less than a year later. In June 2019, he told People, "We've been going through marriage counseling and putting in a lot of work to keep our family strong," he said. "Fortunately for us, we worked through it. If that hadn't have been the case for us, there's many people before us who paved that route and still raised great kids together or go on to be friends, or whatever it is. Relationships are complex."

Meanwhile, Kelly recently went through a breakup with “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.

In May 2022, sources confirmed the split to People. One insider shared, "Minka is single now… She is very happy. She'd rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy."

Another source said that Trevor was "too focused on work and didn't have enough time for a relationship. He's back in the dating game as well,” adding, “They're officially over."

A source also confirmed to Us Weekly that they “have been broken up for a while.” The insider insisted, “There is no ill will and everything is amicable between them.”