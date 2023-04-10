Hilary Swank & Philip Schneider Welcome Twins

Getty Images

On Sunday, two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank announced that she and her husband Philip Schneider had welcomed twins!

Alongside a photo of her holding her twins, she wrote on Instagram, “It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."

In October, Hilary broke the news that she was pregnant with twins while promoting her show “Alaska Daily.”

During an appearance on “Good Morning America,” she shared, “This is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom. And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers also spoke with Hilary, who said she was “feeling better” in the second trimester of her pregnancy. She revealed, “I was having some bouts of morning sickness for a while there. My friends tell me when you have double, it doubles the hormones, double the sickness, double the everything.”

Swank noted that she’s thought about being a mom since she was a “young girl.” She added, “It’s nice to be here and be pregnant.”

Hilary pointed out that “having a career” and “not having the right relationship” had her holding off motherhood for years until she met Philip.

Swank recently revealed that her twins are due on her late father’s birthday. She said, “It’s beautiful. It’s all aligning, and my dad, he was one of my favorite people in the world, so it is kind of like… this tribute of life with them being born on this birthday.”