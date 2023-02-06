Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Hilary Swank just shared the cutest new bump photo on Instagram.

The pic shows Hilary smiling in the kitchen wearing a bra and maternity stretch pants with a robe.

The star, who is expecting twins with hubby Philip Schneider, wrote, “Oven’s heatin’ up, dough’s beginning to rise!! 😜👼🏼👼🏼🤍”

Swank’s famous friends reacted in the comments. Sharon Stone wrote, “Hahaha You are so big just in the middle 😂 adorable.”

Chelsea Handler added, “Whoopsie double doodle!”

Mariska Hargitay shared, “🥲🥹🥲 I love you all♥️😘💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞”

Aaron Paul dropped three heart emojis.

Back in October, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Swank, who was “feeling better” in the second trimester of her pregnancy. She revealed, “I was having some bouts of morning sickness for a while there. My friends tell me when you have double, it doubles the hormones, double the sickness, double the everything.”

Swank, 48, noted that she’s thought about being a mom since she was a “young girl.” She added, “It’s nice to be here and be pregnant.”

Hilary pointed out that “having a career” and “not having the right relationship” had her holding off motherhood for years until she met Philip.

Swank recently revealed that her twins are due on her late father’s birthday. She said, “It’s beautiful. It’s all aligning, and my dad, he was one of my favorite people in the world, so it is kind of like… this tribute of life with them being born on this birthday.”

As for how her father would react if he were alive, Hilary said, “He would be happy, elated for me. He just wanted me to have everything I wanted in my life, so I know it would be something that would bring him a lot of joy to see me in so much joy.”