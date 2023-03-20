Hilary Swank Posts Ultrasound of One Twin Flexing: ‘Million Dollar Baby’

Instagram

Hilary Swank just shared an epic ultrasound pic of one of her twins flexing!

She wrote alongside the Instagram pic, "Baby A flexing for the camera at their ultrasound.”

Referencing her Oscar winning role as a boxer in the 2004 film “Million Dollar Baby,” she added the hashtags, "#TheRealMillionDollarBaby” and #Prizefighter.” The ultrasound itself, also had the name of the movie written across the top.

One commenter joked, “Tell me you’re Hilary Swank’s baby without telling me you’re Hilary Swank’s baby.”

Swank, 48, is expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider.

Hilary announced her pregnancy in October, and opened up to “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers about it shortly after.

At the time, Swank said she was “feeling better” in the second trimester of her pregnancy.

The star revealed, “I was having some bouts of morning sickness for a while there. My friends tell me when you have double, it doubles the hormones, double the sickness, double the everything.”

Swank noted that she’s thought about being a mom since she was a “young girl.” She added, “It’s nice to be here and be pregnant.”

Hilary pointed out that “having a career” and “not having the right relationship” had her holding off motherhood for years until she met Philip.

Swank recently revealed that her twins are due on her late father’s birthday. She said, “It’s beautiful. It’s all aligning, and my dad, he was one of my favorite people in the world, so it is kind of like… this tribute of life with them being born on this birthday.”

As for how her father would react if he were alive, Hilary said, “He would be happy, elated for me. He just wanted me to have everything I wanted in my life, so I know it would be something that would bring him a lot of joy to see me in so much joy.”