Hilary Swank Is Pregnant with Twins at 48

Hilary Swank, 48, has some big news to share!

On Wednesday, Swank announced that she’s expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider!

While promoting her new show “Alaska Daily,” Swank told “Good Morning America,” “This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom. And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

The pregnant Swank added, “It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."

Hilary also made an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” where she opened up about how she’s feeling during her pregnancy. She shared, “I'm feeling great right now, even with the time — you know, I'm on Pacific time, so I'm a little cross-eyed with that. But I'm feeling good right now."

Swank revealed that she was able to hide her pregnancy from the “Alaska Daily” crew until her TV announcement.

She admitted, “But my clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day... cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn't in continuity. And [they] came and said, 'That's not in continuity.' I said, 'Oh, I think it works.' 'It doesn't.' 'No, it does. I'm going to make it work.' She's like, 'If you're an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.'"

Hilary is now in her second trimester, gushing, “It's such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable.”

The news comes three years after Hilary and Philip tied the knot.