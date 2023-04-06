Surprise! Emmy Rossum & Sam Esmail Welcome Baby #2

Getty Images

“Shameless” star Emmy Rossum, 36, and “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail, 45, are now the parents of two!

On Thursday, Rossum announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy who was born on April 5 at 10:40 a.m.

Along with posting a series of pics, Emmy wrote on Instagram, “On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born.”

Rossum also revealed that their bundle of joy was 6 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 19.5 inches.

The news comes as a surprise since Emmy never announced her pregnancy.

Emmy and Sam are also the parents of a daughter born in May 2021. They did not reveal they were expecting her, either!

Last year, Emmy said that she nearly gave birth to that child in an Uber.

While co-hosting “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” she told Ryan Seacrest, “I gave birth almost a year ago today in New York and went into labor and took an Uber to the hospital. My worst nightmare would be, I had this [mental] picture of my holding on [handle above the door] in the car with the baby coming out in the Uber."

“When you're in labor and they're driving to the hospital — I ended up getting a lovely and very conscientious Uber driver, which is not what you want when you're in labor. I want to go. If it's an orange [light], just take that as a green and go,” Rossum elaborated. “We were driving and we were a couple of minutes away from the hospital and I was fully in contractions and I didn't realize I was actually nine centimeters dilated at that point, so real close. I was basically 10 minutes away from having a child.”

Just a few months ago, the pair took their daughter to Disneyland for the first time. Rossum wrote on Instagram, “My daughter’s first time and she agrees — it is the happiest place! So much joy with friends, family and Star Wars!!! @disneyland @disneyparks #DisneylandHolidays 🌲 #DisneylandChristmas 🌲.”

