Surprise! Emmy Rossum & Sam Esmail Welcome Baby Girl

It’s a girl for Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail!

The couple secretly welcomed a baby girl, the “Shameless” star announced on Instagram.

Rossum wrote, “5.24.21 On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world.”

Emmy included some gorgeous black-and-white maternity shots, including one of herself in a white bra and jeans that shows off her belly. In another, Sam cradles her bare bump. She ended the series with a sweet baby footprint.

The 34-year-old followed up with another artistic shot of herself posing in a window, captioning it, “Two weeks before our daughter was born.”

Emmy also announced the news on Twitter, this time with a pic of her in a black, long-sleeved bodysuit that accentuated her belly.

Rossum started dating the 43-year-old “Mr. Robot” creator in 2013 after they met on the set of “Comet,” and they got engaged two years later. The couple tied the knot in 2017.

