Tyra Banks Reacts to ‘DWTS’ Replacement Julianne Hough

Earlier this month, Tyra Banks announced her exit from “Dancing with the Stars,” but how does she feel about Julianne Hough taking over as co-host?

In the new issue of Us Weekly, Banks said, “The businesswoman in me sees how Julianne is great on multiple levels. She’s a professional dancer. She is the sister of Derek [Hough], a ‘DWTS’ multi-champion, who is now a stellar judge. It’s going to be a family affair in that ballroom, which people will love to watch.”

Tyra praised Julianne, saying, “She has so much personality and strong opinions backed by expertise. She’s a perfect choice! She’s gonna crush it!”

As for what she’ll miss about the show, Tyra shared, “I loved walking out every week in over-the-top outfits to such a hyped ballroom. Seeing Derek Hough dance in person was such a treat.”

She added, “I’m going to miss Carrie Ann’s kindness and warm heart and of course reminiscing with Alfonso about the good ol’ ‘Fresh Prince’ days.”

A few weeks ago, Banks told TMZ that she wanted to “focus on my business,” admitting, “You can’t do that hosting a show.”

A source told Us Weekly, “Tyra is constantly evolving and looking for new ways to amplify her platform, expand her brand and she always knows the right time to do it — ​ it’s part of her decades-long success.”

“Today, her ice cream business is doing extremely well and she’s excited to focus on being an even stronger entrepreneur and launching new entertainment ventures,” the insider continued. “Tyra is an innovator and a visionary so creating things from scratch is her super power. She craves spaces and places that have room for expansion and big, new ideas.”

According to the source, Tyra has “upcoming projects in the works” with ABC since she has “a really strong working relationship” with the network.

