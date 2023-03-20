Getty Images

Days after Tyra Banks announced her exit from “Dancing with the Stars,” the show has a new host!

Former pro dancer Julianne Hough, who has served as a judge in the past, will be co-hosting the new season with Alfonso Ribeiro.

In a statement to Variety, Hough said, “It is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of.”

She added, “The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor. The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season.”

Hough first appeared as a dancer on the show in 2007. She has won the Mirrorball Trophy twice with partners Apolo Anton Ohno and Hélio Castroneves.