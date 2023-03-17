Tyra Banks is stepping away from hosting “Dancing with the Stars” after three years.

On Thursday, Banks told TMZ, “I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor… from the ballroom to the boardroom. I’m an entrepreneur at heart… I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it’s also into producing new TV.”

She went on, “I really, really wanna focus on my business and you can't do that hosting a show, so you'll see me creating things, not just hosting."

The news comes just months after judge Len Goodman announced that he was leaving the show.

In November, he said, “Whilst we all are getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it would also be with a touch of sadness and this will be my last season judging on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show, but I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my children and family.”

“I cannot thank enough the family of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ It has been such a wonderful experience for me, and I’m looking forward so much to next week’s finale. I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant,” Len added.

After sharing the news, Goodman was met with a standing ovation from the audience.

Last season, Tyra co-hosted the show with Alfonso Ribeiro.

A new season has not been announced yet, so we’ll see if Tyra will get a replacement!

Tyra was announced as a host of “Dancing with the Stars” in the summer of 2020.

The show tweeted, "Please join us in welcoming @tyrabanks as #DWTS host. Thank you to @Tom_Bergeron and @ErinAndrews for so many seasons of glitz, glamour, and good times!"