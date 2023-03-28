Getty Images

Tom Sandoval says “hindsight is 20/20” after cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star made the comment to TMZ on Monday, adding, “Like, if you look back at a situation, you think of all the things you should have, would have, could have done better.”

He insisted “of course” he could have handled the situation better.

As for the restaurants he co-owns with Tom Schwartz, he said the scandal did affect his businesses.

“Oh, yeah, of course. It’s tough. I honestly don’t even want to comment on it, but yeah, it has been rough.” As for whether business will bounce back, he said, “They say time heals all wounds, so we will have to see what happens.”

Tom had previously publicly apologized for cheating on Ariana, following their split after nine years together.

He wrote on Instagram, “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

Along with writing that he is feeling “really horrible” for his actions, Tom wrote, “I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us… My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

Of his relationship with Ariana, he shared, “My love for Ariana was stronger than any camera could ever have captured. Some of our best times together were never filmed. The same goes for some of our biggest struggles. I wish things happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect with for her that it began with. I owed Ariana better.”

While he admitted he is “sad” over the way their relationship ended, Tom noted that he would “continue to reflect and work on myself.” He stressed, “The choices I made hurt so many people. I acted in a way that clashes with who and how. I want to be.”

There is more drama ahead as the scandal unfolds this season on “Vanderpump Rules” and the upcoming reunion episode.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with alums Jax Taylor and Brittany on Monday at the iHeartRadio Awards 2023.

The couple revealed what they’ve heard about the “Pump Rules” reunion taping, and Jax confirmed reports that a fight nearly broke out between two cast members!

Jax commented, “I heard it was crazy. Heard it was everything that everyone thought it was going to be.”

Along with describing the reunion as “uncomfortable,” Jax added, “There was security there. There was almost brawls.”