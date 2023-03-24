NBCUniversal

The “Vanderpump Rules” drama continued as the cast assembled for a reunion taping on Thursday.

Host Andy Cohen took to Instagram Stories afterward to tease, "That was really confrontational, really emotional, nothing was left unsaid."

It was sure to be a heated discussion, after Tom Sandoval cheated on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with co-star Raquel Leviss. Cohen also asked Tom Schwartz on Instagram Stories of he was "silent or silenced"? Alluding to rumors he knew about his costars' affair.

The cheating scandal had also caused bad blood between Raquel and Scheana Shay, with Leviss claiming Shay punched her in the face. She later took out a restraining order against Shay. While Scheana denies any wrongdoing, they legally couldn’t be in the same room together.

Now, Shay's attorney Neama Rahmani tells "Extra" in a statement that Raquel had host Andy Cohen “serve” Scheana with papers during the reunion, but they had “no legal meaning.” He believes it was a “public relations stunt.”

Rahmani, using Raquel’s legal name Rachel, explained, "It was a request to dismiss a complaint or a civil lawsuit, but Rachel had requested a permanent restraining order, which is something completely different."

The attorney, from West Coast Trial Lawyers, "There is no way for Rachel to ‘drop’ the temporary restraining order before next week’s hearing. This is California law and even on the court’s website."

Furthermore, Rahmani adds, "Even if Rachel had the correct document, which she didn’t, it wasn’t filed with the court. There is no file stamp in the top right corner. This was just another public relations stunt by Rachel and her team."

He insisted, "If Rachel really wanted to make this go away, she would come out and publicly say the ‘punch’ never happened and she is sorry for all the harm she caused Scheana, Ariana, and her other friends.”

Leviss has not addressed the claims.

Previously, Rahmani told Page Six there is a court hearing scheduled for March 29 and the restraining order “will just lapse if Rachel doesn’t pursue it.” He added, “And if Rachel does pursue it, Scheana intends to call witnesses and present evidence to disprove her false accusations.”