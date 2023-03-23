Raquel Leviss will be in the hot seat at the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 reunion taping Thursday, following her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval.

The reality star confirmed her attendance on Wednesday before she was spotted touching down at LAX.

Hours later, she was peppered with questions by a paparazzo, and got candid about a few things, including whether she had a threesome with Tom and his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.

In a video posted by TMZ, she's asked, “How are you holding up?”

Raquel said, “I’m holding up okay. It’s been a little rough, but I’m hanging in there.”

She also said she’s ready for the reunion. “I know I have to take accountability for my actions, and I’m completely prepared to do that.”

Leviss has already tried to take responsibility with Ariana, revealing, “We talked on the phone and I apologized to her over text, but she didn’t receive it very well.”

As for where she and Tom stand now, Raquel said, “I don’t know where our relationship is going to be; we are just trying to get through these next few steps, make amends. I know a lot of people are angry… We are not putting labels on anything.”

When asked if the threesome rumors were true, she told the pap, “No.”

There has been a lot of talk about whether Tom Schwartz knew about her relationship with Tom Sandoval. She’s claiming he did not.

As for her kiss with Schwartz being a cover-up for her relationship with Sandoval, she explained, “No, that’s not true. I genuinely had an interest in Tom Schwartz. There is a genuine curiosity there.”

Raquel has been under fire by her castmates over the affair. She claims Scheana Shay even hit her, which Shay denies.

Now, Leviss says, “Scheana knows what happened that night. I’m not going to go into too much. I do have a permanent scar on my eyebrow…”

Earlier this week, a dramatic teaser was released for what’s to come on “Vanderpump Rules.”

In the trailer, Tom and Ariana sat down for an emotional conversation after their split.

At one point, Ariana told Tom that she wanted him to “die” after he asked if she wanted anything from the kitchen.

The trailer also gave a glimpse into the problems that Tom and Ariana were having in their relationship.

Tom complained about “having sex, like, four times a year,” to which Ariana responded, “I cannot have sex with somebody who feels like a stranger.”

Tom and Ariana were together for nine years before they called it quits.