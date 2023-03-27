‘The Bachelor’ Finale: Did Zach Shallcross Find Love?

ABC Television

Zach Shallcross has given his final rose on “The Bachelor” finale!

With only two women left, who did he choose… Gabriella Elnicki or Kaitlyn “Kaity” Biggar?

In the end, Shallcross chose Kaity.

Here’s how it unfolded!

During the season finale, Zach admitted he was conflicted while spending time with Gabi and Kaity in Thailand.

He told Gabi during a one-on-one, “I know this is not what you want to hear, but it’s like, I’m so torn. It’s the biggest decision of my life.”

Gabi and Kaity also met with Zach’s family, which only made things more tense!

Before making his final decision, Zach got emotional, admitting, “I’ve caused pain, I’ve made mistakes, but standing here with the ring, I just hope that it’s all worth it!”

After she got out of the car and walked to him, Zach told Gabi, "What a journey... some of the wildest times together. We started thsi whole thing as strangers... all of it was more than incredible."

He went on, "There is so much I love and adore about you... falling in love with you has made me a better man, but."

Gabi reacted, saying, "You don't have to say it."

ABC Television

When Zach apologized, she said, "I don't need an apology. I want nothing but the best for you."

Gabi noted that she wanted Zach to be "happy," adding, "So good luck."

Before they said goodbye, Zach insisted that he'll never forget Gabi.

In the car, Gabi said, "I just want to go f**king home... that was humiliating... what really pisses me off, I f**king knew. When your gut speaks, you should really listen... your gut is always right."

When Zach saw Kaity at the beach, he couldn't help smiling.

Kaity admitted that she didn't experience true love until she met Zach. She said, "Every moment I spend with you, my walls come crumbling down... I'm so in love with you... I want to spend the rest of my life with you. If it's not you, it's not anyone."

He told Kaity, "I am so in love with you. You are my world... you're the face that I want to wake up to every morning... Kaity, I want to be with you forever."

Zach then got down on one knee and proposed, saying, "Kaity, will you marry me?"

ABC Television

After the finale, Gabi told host Jesse Palmer that it "hurt" to relive their breakup.

When they came face-to-face in the studio, Gabi slammed Zach for telling everyone that they broke his "no sex" rule. She said, "I thought it was between us, i thought it was love."

Zach acknowledged that he made a mistake and there was no excuses for how he handled things. He told Gabi, "My actions have consequences. From the bottom of my heart, I'm sorry."

ABC Television

Kaity also shared her take on the overnight dates, saying it was "tough" to watch the episode.

As for the secret to their relationship, Kaity stressed the importance of communication.