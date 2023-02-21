Zach Shallcross’ Uncle Patrick Warburton Talks ‘The Bachelor’ Frontrunners! (Exclusive)

Instagram

After Bachelor Zach Shallcross’ COVID crisis in London, “Extra” is breaking down all the drama with his uncle Patrick Warburton, who famously played Puddy on “Seinfeld.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Patrick, who says he doesn’t know who Zach picks in the end!

As for the women on this season, Patrick said he was “not committing to any one particular girl.” He noted, “I was impressed, I swear, by just the horde. Every single one of them was just more beautiful.”

While Patrick joked that Billy was “too invested” in the show, he admitted that “it’s fun to watch” Zach go through his quest for love.