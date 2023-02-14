ABC

Bachelor Zach Shallcross’ journey to find love is getting complicated after some steamy dates in the Bahamas!

Zach opened up to “Extra’s” Kaliegh Garris about his decision to send Anastasia home for caring more about social media fame than finding true love. He also spoke about Brooklyn bravely opening up about being a domestic violence survivor. Plus, Zach teased tears and a “Bachelor” first ahead during their trip to London!

Kaliegh asked Zach, “Everybody always wants to know if you end up engaged at the end of the show. So I need to know. Do you find true love?”

He told her, “That is the question. I’ll tell you this: I found love, absolutely. Now, I can’t go into what that looks like. But I did find love.”

Kaliegh shared with Zach that she’s currently watching the show, telling him, “I’m excited. It gives me hope to where the season is going.”

When speaking about Anastasia getting the boot, Shallcross explained, “It was really difficult because, you know, my biggest fear was kind of creeping its head around, which is someone just being there for the social game — that’s it. And either playing my heart out here or… and just not being here for the ‘right reasons’… This week was awesome. We got out of L.A., we got to go to the beautiful Bahamas — it was hot. We were enjoying ourselves, and then I hear this come around. When you have something like this pop up… still early in this whole process, you get nervous and then you weigh everyone else’s ideas and what actually happened. And then we had several conversations… and by the end of it, I just didn’t feel confident enough. So, it was rough, but I stand by all of the decisions I made. No regrets.”

Kaliegh asked Zach to talk about Brooklyn confiding that she is a survivor of domestic violence and asked him why he thinks it’s important for shows like “The Bachelor” to give topics like this a platform.

He said, “First of all, it is so brave of Brooklyn to share that because I could see how tough it was to share. And I think it’s so important because with a platform like this, people may be going through their own battles and struggles and they feel like it’s just in their own world and they’re alone. And Brooklyn being brave enough to speak out about that and share that with someone who at the time is essentially a stranger, me, but is someone that is feeling comfortable enough to share that on a platform like this show. I really think it can really help others realize what they’re going through is not healthy and leave or get help or seek help, so I applaud Brooklyn for being comfortable enough to share that.”

Kaliegh asked Zach, “Seems like there’s a lot more tears than usual. Is there anything you can fill us in on?”

Zach shared with her, “I’m gonna say that London is the most unique experience ever on this show. I’ll tell you this: it’s a ‘Bachelor’ first what happens in London, and yes, there’s a lot of tears, but it’s a very tough week. I’ll just say it like that. Relationships are still getting progressed and getting stronger, but we’re faced with some tough stuff.”