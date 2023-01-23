ABC

Zach Shallcross is ready to begin his journey to find love on “The Bachelor!”

“Extra” is going behind the scenes to meet five of the women vying for his heart: Viktoria, Brianna, Greer, Charity and Christina M.

Viktoria is ready to settle down, telling “Extra,” “I was raised in a culture where in my age, all my friends have families.”

As for Zach, she gushed, “I think he’s very handsome. He seems like somebody who’s down to earth, has a good head on his shoulders.”

For Briana, meeting the new bachelor was love at first sight.

She admitted, “I literally thought I was going to faint walking out there and then I locked eyes with Zach and everything went quiet and that was it.”

Briana added, “He had the kindest eyes. Like literally when i got up there, I was like wow, he seemed so genuine and sweet. Super tall. Way taller than I thought.”

Greer “was super happy” when Zach was announced as the new lead of “The Bachelor.” She can already see an engagement, saying, “My parents got married at 25. I’m 24. We can have a year's engagement at 24, get it done at 25. Why not?”

While Greer’s dads had “reservations” about sharing everything on TV, Charity’s mom is “excited” about the process of her falling in love.

Charity revealed what she finds attractive about Zach, saying, “He knows what he wants, and so a guy that’s sure of what he wants is something that I definitely am looking for… he’s very authentic, and I don’t feel like he tries to be something he’s not which is also something that’s a score for sure.”

Nashville’s Christina M is ready to turn up the southern charm!

Of meeting Zach, Christina said, “He was definitely a tall drink of whiskey.”