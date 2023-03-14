'The Bachelor’ Star Zach Shallcross Teases Fantasy Suites aka ‘Sex Week’ (Exclusive)

ABC Television

“The Bachelor” star Zach Shallcross was feeling the nerves as he was confronted by a room full of exes at the “Women Tell All”!

After the taping, “Extra” spoke to Zach, who teased what to expect from Fantasy Suites week, which he jokingly dubbed “Sex Week.”

Zach noted that Fantasy Week will be “overwhelming.” He stressed, “No one can prepare themselves for that.”

He elaborated, “There’s a lot of, you know, craziness that happens… It’s just different when, you know, the relationships have progressed so far to where you’re like, ‘Oh, you’re getting engaged in a few weeks, like it’s right around the corner,’ and then you have like a crazy week like this ahead. There’s pressures.”

During the season, Zach caught COVID, which affected taping. Instead of having face-to-face conversations with the women, he had to interact with them through Zoom.

He reflected, “That time away, literally being in my hotel alone with a lot of time to think. During that time, I thought of every single relationship and it really actually took me out of the constant whirlwind that we’re in… It was like, ‘Okay, sit and feel your feelings. Feel how do you feel about these women. Is it getting stronger, is it getting weaker? Does the distance help, does it hurt us?’”

While it was a “really rough time,” Shallcross pointed out that it was “important for the relationships” and “telling.”

During the tell-all episode, Zach was able to provide some good closure to the women that he sent home.

He said, “It is a lot to take in when you really think back on like your relationships and put yourself in your shoes at that time… Talking with Jess or talking with Charity, it’s really tough still to talk about a really like hard time for both of us. I just wanted all of them to know that like I do think the world of them and I don’t hold any negativity towards any of them.”

“I think it’s really important that we still had that closure and that chance to at least speak face-to-face because I haven’t seen them since filming,” Zach went on. “Overall, it was a really good night.”

“Extra” also spoke with Jess Girod, who “got a lot of closure” from her chat with Zach.

She said, “I definitely had a little bit of a misunderstanding with Zach. I just really appreciated the words that he shared with me. I needed to hear it. I’m sure he felt good knowing that I wasn’t upset with him and holding anything against him… I mean, we’re human at the end of the day, we’re both trying to navigate this crazy process. I appreciate him for who he is.”

While she didn’t find love with Zach, Jess left the show feeling “hopeful.” She explained, “I need to love myself more and he’s not to blame for that.”

Would she be the next “Bachelorette” if she was approached for the gig? Jess answered, “I would love to find my person and if that is God’s plan for me than I would definitely pray into it and look into it…. I think the next ‘Bachelorette’ is going to be… it’s going to be a phenomenal one no matter what. There’s just so many great women here.”